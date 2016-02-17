15 get life sentences over FETO links

World Bulletin / News Desk
Fifteen people including two former army officers were jailed for life on Friday for membership of the terrorist group that organized last year’s defeated coup attempt.
Brig. Gen. Ekrem Caglar and former gendarmerie commander Murat Orhan, who were dismissed from the military in the wake of the coup bid, were among members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) who received life sentences for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order by violence.
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15 coup attempt that left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Separately, a total of 293 more people imprisoned on suspicion of using the encrypted ByLock mobile app linked to FETO were released Friday.
Their release follows an announcement Wednesday that some alleged ByLock users had been unwittingly “directed” to the app.
Among them were a former football coach of Sakaryaspor, Saban Yildirim, and Yunus Emre Iper, an accountant for the Cumhuriyet newspaper.
Iper was among 201 people, including teachers, lawyers, soldiers and police officers, released in Istanbul.
Investigators have discovered that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to ByLock app without their knowledge, an official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
They have been removed from an updated list of ByLock users passed to prosecutors across Turkey and courts have been told to reexamine cases.
Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services
Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital