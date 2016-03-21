Worldbulletin News

Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal
Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal

Nuclear agreement includes construction of nuclear power plants, mining of uranium

World Bulletin / News Desk

Uzbekistan and Russia's state-run atomic energy company signed a nuclear cooperation agreement Friday.

The deal between Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and the Uzbekistan government will allow for the construction of power plants in the central Asian country and the mining of its uranium reserves.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said the deal also provided for infrastructure development and the training of Uzbek experts in Russia.



