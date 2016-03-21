11:40, 30 December 2017 Saturday

Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal

World Bulletin / News Desk

Uzbekistan and Russia's state-run atomic energy company signed a nuclear cooperation agreement Friday.

The deal between Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation and the Uzbekistan government will allow for the construction of power plants in the central Asian country and the mining of its uranium reserves.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said the deal also provided for infrastructure development and the training of Uzbek experts in Russia.