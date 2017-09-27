Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:20, 30 December 2017 Saturday
History
11:53, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Today in History December 30
Today in History December 30

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1460 The Duke of York is defeated and killed by Lancastrians at the Battle of Wakefield.

1803 The United States takes possession of the Louisiana area from France at New Orleans with a simple ceremony, the simultaneous lowering and raising of the national flags.

1861 Banks in the United States suspend the practice of redeeming paper money for metal currency, a practice that would continue until 1879.

1862 The draft of the Emancipation Proclamation is finished and circulated among President Abraham Lincoln's cabinet for comment.

1905 Governor Frank Steunenberg of Idaho is killed by an assassin's bomb.

1922 Soviet Russia is renamed the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

1932 The Soviet Union bars food handouts for housewives under 36 years of age. They must now work to eat.

1947 Romania's King Michael is forced to abdicate by Soviet-backed Communists. Communists now control all of Eastern Europe.

1965 Ferdinand E. Marcos is sworn in as the Philippine Republic's sixth president.

1972 After two weeks of heavy bombing raids on North Vietnam, President Nixon halts the air offensive and agrees to resume peace negotiations with Hanoi representative Le Duc Tho.

1976 Governor Carey of New York pardons seven inmates, closing the book on the Attica uprising.

2006 Saddam Hussein, former Iraq dictator, is executed by hanging for crimes committed against his own people during his rule.



Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History December 30
Today in History December 30

Some events from the History
Today in History December 29
Today in History December 29

Some events from the History
Today in History December 28
Today in History December 28

Some events from the History
Today in History December 27
Today in History December 27

Some events from history
Today in History December 26
Today in History December 26

Some events from the history
Today in History December 25
Today in History December 25

Some events from the history
Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Some events from the history
Today in History December 23
Today in History December 23

Some events from the history
Today in History December 18
Today in History December 18

Some events from the history
Today in History November 9
Today in History November 9

Some events from the history
Century after revolution some Russians crave return of tsar
Century after revolution, some Russians crave return of tsar

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ustinov has dressed in stylized military fatigues in a nod to the officers of the Tsarist army who were fiercely loyal to the monarch and heavily persecuted after the October Revolution.
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir

27th of October is being remembered as the “Black Day” in Pakistan and India-held Kashmir as a protest against the occupation of the Kashmir, when India had forcibly taken over the land on October 27, 1947.
Today in History October 24
Today in History October 24

Some events from the History
Today in History October 13
Today in History October 13

Some events from the history
Today in History October 4
Today in History October 4

Some events from the history
Today in History September 29
Today in History September 29

Some events from the History

News

Today in History December 29
Today in History December 29

Today in History December 28
Today in History December 28

Today in History December 27
Today in History December 27

Today in History December 26
Today in History December 26

Today in History December 25
Today in History December 25

Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 