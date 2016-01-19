Transparency call over $16.8B in Nigerian oil revenues

World Bulletin / News Desk
Nigeria’s state-owned oil corporation did not send $16.8 billion in dividends collected in 2000-2015 to the government, a report said Friday.
Calling for sweeping reforms in the oil sector, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) received $1.07 billion in dividends, interest and loan repayments from Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited in 2015 alone.
“While the NNPC has always confirmed receipt of the payments, it has never shown evidence of remittance to either the federal government or to the federation account,” the report said.
It called on the NNPC to provide documentary evidence of claimed authorization to hold the money in trust and provide a full account of the status of the $16.8 billion collected from the gas company over 16 years.
Waziri Adio, head of the initiative, said: “Beyond providing a snapshot of what transpired in 2015, this report reveals money to be recovered, leakages to be blocked and urgent reforms to be undertaken.
“The most critical takeaway is the need to expedite, expand and sustain reforms in this still critical sector of national life.”
The report also showed that Nigeria suffered a 54.6 percent fall in oil revenues in 2015 but only a 2.7 percent fall in production.
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"