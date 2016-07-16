Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:21, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Politics
Update: 12:58, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt

World Bulletin / News Desk

The spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Friday accused opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu of “betrayal”.

“Kilicdaroglu's rhetoric after July 15, his tone, strategy, this way of politics which he executes systematically, is more than making the moral compass of our nation bleed,” Mahir Unal said, referring to last year’s coup attempt.

“It has almost reached a point of betrayal.”

Earlier, Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People's Party (CHP), had referred to the killing of soldiers in Istanbul in the wake of the attempted coup.

“Kilicdaroglu, who has been using any kind of rhetoric to defame July 15, and has been using Fetullah Terrorist Organisation rhetoric, is now sharing what is whispered in his ears in order to defame the heroes of July 15,” Unal told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Ankara.

Referring to the claim that a soldier was beheaded on the Bosphorus Bridge in the aftermath of the failed coup, Unal said: “It was revealed on the Internet, as you know, that those pictures belonged to a soldier in Taiwan.”

He called on Kilicdaroglu to openly declare his support for the putschists.

“Maybe the plans that Kilicdaroglu dreamed of were not realized,” Unal added.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated July 15 coup attempt that left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.



Related kemal kılıçdaroğlu AK Party
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Politics News
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14 5 pct
Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct

Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US says Erdogan
Turkey did not want visa crisis with US, says Erdogan

US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Turkey Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal
Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

Delivery is scheduled for early 2020
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
15 get life sentences over FETO links
15 get life sentences over FETO links

Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Turkey Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year
Turkey: Extensive measures taken ahead of New Year

Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkey calls on US Israel to not 'escalate tensions'
Turkey calls on US, Israel to not 'escalate tensions'

Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Turkey will add value to EU Turkish parliamentarian
Turkey will add value to EU: Turkish parliamentarian

Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
Turkey's Erdogan Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote
Turkey's Erdogan, Pope Francis hail UN Jerusalem vote

In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
Turkey's Cavusoglu US' Tillerson speak by phone
Turkey's Cavusoglu, US' Tillerson speak by phone

The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services  
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments
US Ankara mission says open for new visa appointments

Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading
Borsa Istanbul up at open of trading

BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital 2 dead
Passenger bus crashes near Turkish capital, 2 dead

20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Turkey Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released
Turkey: Ex-lawmaker jailed over ByLock app released

Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Turkey 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara
Turkey: 29 arrested for suspected ISIL links in Ankara

Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital 

News

Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas
Turkey's ruling AK Party to expand overseas

Turkey: AK party asks opposition to stop telling 'lies’
Turkey AK party asks opposition to stop telling 'lies

Ruling AK Party rejects Ankara mayor resignation claims
Ruling AK Party rejects Ankara mayor resignation claims

Erdogan gives further sign of change to ruling party
Erdogan gives further sign of change to ruling party

Turkish AK Party official shot dead in PKK assault
Turkish AK Party official shot dead in PKK assault

Turkey: AK Party member shot dead in Diyarbakir
Turkey AK Party member shot dead in Diyarbakir

Turkey's main opposition leader to visit UK
Turkey's main opposition leader to visit UK

Turkish president files suit against opposition leader
Turkish president files suit against opposition leader

Turkey’s CHP supports Palestine based on 1967 borders
Turkey s CHP supports Palestine based on 1967 borders

Turkey's main opposition party denounces US visa move
Turkey's main opposition party denounces US visa move

Deputy PM slams CHP head's remarks on Turkey
Deputy PM slams CHP head's remarks on Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 