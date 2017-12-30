Worldbulletin News

20:21, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Art & Culture
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean
Japanese cyclist arrives in Turkish Aegean

Shogan Kameda left Georgia in September

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Japanese cyclist arrived in southern Turkey on Friday, two-and-a-half months after setting off from the Georgian Black Sea city of Batumi.

Shogan Kameda, 40, reached the Aegean resort of Bodrum. “I have traveled the Black Sea, Marmara and Aegean regions for two and half months and I love Bodrum so much,” he said.

"I’m here in Turkey for more than two months. I haven’t encounter any problems. Turks are very hospitable. It's nice to be here.”



