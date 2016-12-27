Turkey, Russia sign S-400 missile defense system deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey said Friday it has signed an agreement with Russia for the purchase of the S-400 missile defense systems.
Turkey's Undersecretariat for Defense Industries said in a statement: "We will receive two S-400 missile defense systems. One is optional."
The statement added that the Turkish Armed Forces will control the defense system entirely.
"The system can be used independently without any external connection," it said.
The statement added that details of the payment had not been shared due to confidentiality principles agreed upon between the parties.
The delivery would be made in early 2020.
Turkey's National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli on Wednesday had confirmed an earlier statement by Russia's state defense corporation Rostec that the deal had been concluded.
“Two systems, four batteries in total. The deal is completely done,” Canikli said.
The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system with a capacity of carrying three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles.
The system can track and engage up to 300 targets at a time and has an altitude ceiling of 27 kilometers (17 miles).
Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services
Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital