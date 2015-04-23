Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:21, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Europe
13:51, 30 December 2017 Saturday

  • Share
Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers
Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers

They also call for boycotting Austria’s EU presidency in second half of 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

A group of former EU leaders called on European governments not to receive Austrian ministers from the far-right party and to boycott Austria's EU presidency in the second half of 2018.

“Let’s not turn our eyes away: The heirs of Nazism have come into power in the new Austrian government,” read the open letter published on French daily Le Monde Thursday.

“We are all concerned as we are all being threatened by the fatal ideology of hatred.”

The conservative chancellor Sebastian Kurz's new coalition government, formed by Austrian People’s Party (OVP) and Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), has an anti-Islam and anti-immigrant stance.

The Signatories included former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner, former Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Moratinos, Canada's ex-premier Kim Campbell, president of anti-racism movement in Europe Benjamin Abtan, Nobel Peace Prize winner and former East Timorese President Jose Ramos-Horta and the veteran “Nazi hunters” Beate and Serge Klarsfeld.

Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) slammed the call as a “transparent manoeuvre” and a “last-ditch attempt of the united left.”

"No serious current politician will attach importance to these voices from the political past," FPO's secretary-general Harald Vilimsky responded Friday in a statement.



Related EU Austria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"

News

Turkish, Austrian foreign ministers talk over phone
Turkish Austrian foreign ministers talk over phone

Turkey's leading business group slams Austrian EU call
Turkey's leading business group slams Austrian EU call

Austria’s coalition promises tougher migration policy
Austria s coalition promises tougher migration policy

Austria's Kurz gets green light for coalition talks
Austria's Kurz gets green light for coalition talks

Austrians headed to polls on Sunday
Austrians headed to polls on Sunday

Austrian election: Who is Sebastian Kurz?
Austrian election Who is Sebastian Kurz

Turkey will add value to EU: Turkish parliamentarian
Turkey will add value to EU Turkish parliamentarian

Poland in the EU: challenging times for a dream come true
Poland in the EU challenging times for a dream come

Majority of EU states back UN’s Jerusalem resolution
Majority of EU states back UN s Jerusalem resolution

Turkey wants to resolve 'trust problem' with EU
Turkey wants to resolve 'trust problem' with EU

Brexit transition period to end Dec. 31, 2020, EU says
Brexit transition period to end Dec 31 2020 EU says

Greek Parliament approves 2018 budget
Greek Parliament approves 2018 budget






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 