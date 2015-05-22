Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

World Bulletin / News Desk
A Palestinian youth, who was shot and wounded in Gaza strip on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, an official statement said.
"Jamal Muhiessen, 20, died of his wounds after he was shot in the chest by an Israeli sniper during the clashes at Bureij refugee camp on Friday," the statement issued by Palestine’s Health Ministry said.
According to the Ministry, a total of 100 Palestinians were injured by live ammunition and rubber bullets during Friday’s clashes with Israeli forces in occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza strip.
"200 others suffered from temporary asphyxiation after inhaling teargas fired by the Israeli forces," it added.
Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking angry demonstrations in the West Bank and Gaza.
Since then, at least 15 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- in fierce clashes with Israeli security forces.
Jerusalem remains at the core of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.
