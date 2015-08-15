Egypt's Morsi sentenced to three years in prison

World Bulletin / News Desk
An Egyptian court sentenced ousted Islamist president Mohamed Morsi to three years in prison along with 19 other defendants on Saturday for "insulting the judiciary," his lawyer said.
Morsi had already been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison in two other trials after the military ousted him in 2013.
The defendants had all been charged with making statements deemed insulting to the judiciary.
Five other defendants, including jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, were fined 30,000 pounds (about $1,680) each.
Morsi was also ordered to pay two million pounds to the head of the judges' syndicate and another judge, while 22 other defendants were ordered to pay one million pounds to the head of the syndicate.
Morsi's lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maqsud told AFP that he would appeal the verdict.
Thousands have been arrested and put on trial since the military ousted the divisive Morsi following mass protests demanding his resignation.
The crackdown extended to other opponents of then army chief now President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who was elected a year after Morsi's overthrow.
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"