20:20, 30 December 2017 Saturday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 16:46, 30 December 2017 Saturday

India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors
India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors

192 visitors applied for Indian visas to participate in Urs (anniversary) of Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia, Foreign Office says

World Bulletin / News Desk

India denied visas to 192 Pakistanis willing to attend the Urs (anniversary) of a Sufi saint in the capital New Delhi, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Sunday.

The Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia, fourth spiritual successor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, will be held in New Delhi from January 1-8.

"As a result of this Indian decision, the Pakistani Zaireen (visitors) would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs, which is of special significance," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“This is unfortunate and runs counter to the letter and spirit of the 1974 Protocol and objective of people-to-people contacts”.

It said such measures also “undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people-to-people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries”.

There is no official response from India on the development.

The diplomatic relations of both nuclear neighbors have remained tense since September last year after frequent border clashes between Pakistan-India border forces.



