India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors

World Bulletin / News Desk
India denied visas to 192 Pakistanis willing to attend the Urs (anniversary) of a Sufi saint in the capital New Delhi, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on Sunday.
The Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia, fourth spiritual successor of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, will be held in New Delhi from January 1-8.
"As a result of this Indian decision, the Pakistani Zaireen (visitors) would be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs, which is of special significance," the Foreign Office said in a statement.
“This is unfortunate and runs counter to the letter and spirit of the 1974 Protocol and objective of people-to-people contacts”.
It said such measures also “undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment, increasing people-to-people contacts and normalizing relations between the two countries”.
There is no official response from India on the development.
The diplomatic relations of both nuclear neighbors have remained tense since September last year after frequent border clashes between Pakistan-India border forces.
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"