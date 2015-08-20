Turkey to raise minimum wage by 14.5 pct

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 14.5 percent as of New Year’s Day to 1,603 Turkish liras per month ($422.4), the labor minister said Friday.
The new gross minimum wage, before deductions such as social security premiums and income taxes, is 2,029 liras ($534.6).
"We will continue our minimum wage support in 2018," said Labor Minister Julide Sarieroglu.
Since 2015, the Treasury gives minimum wage support to employers to help them reduce employment costs.
The new minimum wage is significantly below the demand of workers’ representatives.
Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services
Both US and Turkey announced Thursday that restrictions on visa services were lifted
BIST 100 gains 0.20 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira rate hovers at around 3.78, while euro/lira rate rises to 4.52
20 others injured when bus overturns on highway linking Ankara, Istanbul
Move comes after investigators found that 11,480 smartphone users were directed to app tied to coup group
Anti-terrorism squads conduct simultaneous raids in capital