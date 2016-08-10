Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
08:12, 31 December 2017 Sunday
Africa
Update: 02:03, 31 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Liberia's president elect vows to end corruption
Liberia's president elect vows to end corruption

Those chosen to serve will and must be dedicated to ideas of grassroots social transformation, George Weah says

World Bulletin / News Desk

President elect George Weah has said corruption will have no place in his government.

In his acceptance speech following Tuesday’s run-off election in capital Monrovia Saturday, Weah said in the next few days he would set up a government committed to delivering on promises made to the people.

“Those chosen to serve will and must be dedicated to the ideas of grassroots social transformation…persons looking to treat the Liberian people through menace of corruption will have no place in this administration.”

He promised to build his administration on the institutional gains made under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf’s administration and improve the lives of the people, protect rights and foster inclusion.

Weah, a former FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon D’Or winner, will succeed Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the Liberia’s first democratic transition since 1944.

The 51-year-old won the first round of voting in October with 38.4 percent of the vote. None of the 20 presidential candidates could obtain the 50 percent required for an outright victory.

Tuesday’s election saw a low turnout after it was delayed from November due to a Supreme Court battle amid complaints of fraud in the first poll.

Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, will end her second six-year term in January.

Weah, who played for a string of football clubs including AC Milan and Paris St-Germain, will be taking charge of a country experiencing serious economic problems.

Acknowledging the fragility of the country’s economy, Weah called on the country’s development partners to assist the country with medium-term aids to support ongoing projects that are critical to his government’s long-term goals.

Weah said the country remains open to investors.

“To our development partners, as we embark on this transition, we call for renewing and strengthening of this partnership, we know that our floors have decline in the last few years and argue that this decline is not good for the current transition,” he said.



Related george weah
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
Michael Flynn s family asks Trump to pardon him
Michael Flynn’s family asks Trump to pardon him

US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"

News

Weah declared Liberia’s 24th president
Weah declared Liberia s 24th president

Liberian court says presidential run-off can go ahead
Liberian court says presidential run-off can go ahead






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 