Evacuated anti-Assad fighters arrive in Syria's Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk
Some of the anti-regime fighters who had evacuated from Western Ghouta under a deal with the Assad regime began arriving in Idlib and Daraa provinces, according to local sources.
The first group of evacuees comprising 108 group members, including 21 women and 29 children were brought to a camp early Saturday in Idlib province.
Some of the evacuees also reached their places in Daraa province late Friday.
On Friday, a convoy of buses had arrived in Western Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, to transport anti-regime fighters -- and their families -- to Syria’s Idlib and Daraa provinces.
The move comes as part of a deal between the Assad regime and an Al-Qaeda-linked group that had maintained a presence in Western Ghouta’s Beit Jinn district, which has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last four years.
Under the terms of the deal, almost 1,000 armed fighters are expected to be evacuated from the area.
Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure
US president should pardon his former national security adviser, who "has taken the biggest fall"