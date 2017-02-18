Press agenda on December 31

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
DUZCE - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey’s northwestern province of Duzce.
BURDUR/ISPARTA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial congresses of ruling AK Party and visit Governorates in southern Burdur and Isparta provinces.
ANKARA - Turkey’s 61 million liras ($16 million) jackpot national lottery draw to be held in Ankara.
SPECIAL REPORT
Major events that left their marks on 2017
By Ahmet Sait Akcay, Cansu Dikme and Faruk Zorlu
ANKARA - Marked by terror attacks, natural disasters, and conflicts, 2017 saw a host of major developments around the world
GAMBIA
SPECIAL REPORT
Gambia president struggles with economic growth in 2017
By Mustapha K Darboe
BANJUL, Gambia - As Gambia celebrates a year of the toppling of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, critics and analysts say his replacement Adama Barrrow has so far proved incapable to stimulate economic growth that has been stagnant for years.
INDIA
SPECIAL REPORT
India's Christians, Muslims bear brunt of hate crimes
By Shuriah Niazi
NEW DELHI, India - 2017 was a year that India’s Christians and Muslims would not like to remember.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 30, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 29, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 28, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tueday, Dec. 26, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 24, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 23, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday Dec. 22, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Dec. 21, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday December 20, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Dec. 19, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday Dec. 18, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday Dec. 17, 2017
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday Dec. 16, 2017