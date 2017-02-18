Update: 09:27, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Press agenda on December 31

TURKEY

DUZCE - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey’s northwestern province of Duzce.

BURDUR/ISPARTA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirim to attend provincial congresses of ruling AK Party and visit Governorates in southern Burdur and Isparta provinces.

ANKARA - Turkey’s 61 million liras ($16 million) jackpot national lottery draw to be held in Ankara.

SPECIAL REPORT

Major events that left their marks on 2017

By Ahmet Sait Akcay, Cansu Dikme and Faruk Zorlu

ANKARA - Marked by terror attacks, natural disasters, and conflicts, 2017 saw a host of major developments around the world

GAMBIA

SPECIAL REPORT

Gambia president struggles with economic growth in 2017

By Mustapha K Darboe

BANJUL, Gambia - As Gambia celebrates a year of the toppling of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, critics and analysts say his replacement Adama Barrrow has so far proved incapable to stimulate economic growth that has been stagnant for years.

INDIA

SPECIAL REPORT

India's Christians, Muslims bear brunt of hate crimes

By Shuriah Niazi

NEW DELHI, India - 2017 was a year that India’s Christians and Muslims would not like to remember.