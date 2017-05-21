20 arrested in Istanbul for suspected links to ISIL

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 20 people, including 15 foreign nationals, were arrested in Istanbul over their links to the ISIL terrors group, police said on Sunday.
Turkish police’s anti-terror teams raided simultaneously at four addresses in Istanbul’s three districts after they were tipped off that the suspects were linked to the ISIL leaders in Syria and Iraq.
According to the police, the suspects were planning an attack during the New Year Eve celebrations in the city.
More than 300 people have lost their lives in ISIL-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.
Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart ISIL attacks.
