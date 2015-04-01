Worldbulletin News

Palestine
11:14, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas late Saturday spoke by phone with Fawzi al-Juneidi, who became a symbol of protests against the U.S. recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Palestine’s official WAFA news agency reported that Abbas congratulated the Palestinian teenager, who was detained by Israeli forces, for his stance during his detention.

The 16-year-old was arrested Dec. 7, in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) after being dragged on the ground and blindfolded by heavily armed Israeli soldiers. Al-Juneidi returned to his family late Wednesday.

A photo of the blindfolded youth quickly became a symbol of ongoing Palestinian protests sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

An Israeli military court on Wednesday decided to release Al-Juneidi on bail, according to a legal source.

The court set Al-Juneidi’s bail at 10,000 Israeli shekels (roughly $2,860) after prosecutors withdrew an appeal against the teenager’s release, lawyer Arwa Hilehel told Anadolu Agency.

He will appear before their military court again on Jan. 14.



