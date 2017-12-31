Worldbulletin News

20:15, 31 December 2017 Sunday
Middle East
Thousands rally in support of government in Iran
Iran also slams US statements in support of anti-government protesters

World Bulletin / News Desk

Thousands of people took to the streets across Iran on Saturday in a show of support for the regime in the wake of a two-day anti-government protests across the country.

According to local media reports, government supporters in major cities, including capital Tehran called on the regime to comply with the economic recommendations of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei.

Speaking at a ceremony in the Grand Musalla Mosque in Tehran, Mahmoud Araki, a member of the Experts Assembly of Khamenei, said Iran was in an economic war with the West and the government of Hassan Rouhani should apply Khamenei's "Resistance Economy" program with greater determination.

Similar calls also came from pro-government rallies in Iran’s second-largest city of Mashhad, which was the center of anti-government protests.

Footage on local media showed that attendance at rallies in Tehran, Mashhad and elsewhere to mark the anniversary of the end of "the sedition" -- the last major unrest that followed disputed elections in 2009 -- was well below expectations.

Meanwhile, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani, warned the public not to participate in "unauthorized" demonstrations.

"Our security forces and our judiciary have tried with maximum sensitivity to manage the events as well as to prevent the incidents from becoming larger," Rahmani said in a statement to the Javan newspaper.

He also noted that application for the permission of all kinds of gatherings should be made through the judiciary and governorate.



