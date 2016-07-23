11:51, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Erdogan hails Turkish nation’s firm stance on Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday praised Turkish people for their “firm stance” on the Jerusalem issue in his New Year’s message.

In the message issued by the Presidency, Erdogan said the Jerusalem issue is a “test” for all the Muslims around the world.

“Jerusalem issue has turned into a new test for Muslims and the oppressed people around the world, alongside our nation and the region,” he stated.

“I offer my gratitude to my people for their firm stance and sincere attitude on the issue,” the president added.

U.S. President Donald Trump's Dec. 6 announcement of the change in U.S. policy on Jerusalem sparked worldwide criticism.

On Dec. 21, the UN General Assembly overwhelming adopted a Turkish-sponsored resolution rejecting Trump’s move by a vote of 128-9, with 35 abstentions.