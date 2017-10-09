12:17, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Turkish president to visit France next week

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Saturday that he will visit France on Friday after a gap of two years.

The announcement was made during his address at the provincial congress of ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in northern province of Sinop.

Bilateral ties are likely to be discussed during the visit.

Erdogan made his last visit to France in 2015.