Update: 15:07, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 3)

World Bulletin / News Desk

-MAY-

May 1

-Millions of people across the globe take part in International Workers’ Day rallies.

May 4

-81 civilians, including women and children, are killed by a missile attack that targeted a school in Iraq’s ISIL-held western Mosul.

May 6

-Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is elected chief of the group’s political bureau.

May 7

-Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron beats far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin to become France's new president.

May 8

-18 miners die following a gas-leak explosion in a mineshaft in China's central Hunan province.

May 10

-U.S. President Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

May 12

-Massive cyber-attack throws British healthcare service into disarray.

May 13

-WannaCry virus infects more than 300,000 computers worldwide.

May 14

-North Korea fires a medium-range ballistic missile from its southwestern Kusung region over Japan.

May 15

-Azerbaijan destroys an Armenian air-defense missile system in the occupied Karabakh region.

May 17

-At least 115 civilians are killed in the Central African Republic within one week.

May 18

-An Australian-Chinese research team creates the world's thinnest hologram.

May 19

-Three former Serbian soldiers are sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison by the Bosnian High Court for "war crimes committed against civilians" in the period between 1992 and 1995.

May 20

-A sixth round of Syria talks in Geneva ends without reaching a sought-for “political solution” to the conflict.

-A heat wave kills 167 people in India's Telangana province.

-Cooperation agreements worth $280 billion are signed between Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and U.S. President Trump.

May 21

-Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) economy ministers decide to maintain the trade deal without the U.S.

May 22

-The rescue of civilians who fled the Al-Waer district in Syria's regime-besieged province of Homs is completed. Almost 25,000 people are evacuated.

May 23

-Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia is elected as World Health Organization (WHO) director-general.

May 24

-A 1.3-meter-long emerald weighing 272 kilograms is found in a mine in northeastern Brazil.

May 25

-Lenin Moreno is elected president of Ecuador.

-Scientists discover a new type of galaxy that produces 100 times more stars than the Milky Way Galaxy.

May 26

-Mudslides and flooding caused by torrential monsoons kill 212 people on the island-nation of Sri Lanka.

May 29

-North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile from the eastern Wonsan region that lands in open waters near Japan.

-JUNE-

June 1

-37 people die when a masked gunman opens fire in a casino in Manila, capital of the Philippines.

June 3

-UN Security Council extends sanctions against North Korea due to its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests.

June 4

-Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiadis meet in New York at the invitation of UN secretary-general.

June 5

-China’s lost temple of Fugan is discovered by archaeologists after nearly 1,000 years.

-Montenegro becomes member of NATO alliance.

June 6

-Astronomers discover the “hottest planet” found in the universe to date some 600 light years from earth.

June 7

-Germany announces plans to withdraw troops from Turkey’s Incirlik military base.

June 8

-North Korea conducts multiple anti-ship missile tests.

June 9

-Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt add 59 Qatar-linked individuals -- and 12 aid organizations -- to their “terror list”.

-Presidents of Pakistan and India meet for the first time in 17 months in Kazakh capital Astana for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

June 10

-Romania holds the first Turkish Language Festival.

-Some 900 tons of gold are discovered in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz State.

June 13

-China establishes diplomatic relations with Panama after the latter cuts ties with Taiwan.

-At least 132 people are killed in southeastern Bangladesh by a landslide caused by heavy rains.

June 15

-Qatar’s Defense Ministry signs a $12-billion deal with the U.S. for the purchase of F-15 warplanes.

​-China develops the world's first “hack-proof” communication system using the quantum network.

-U.S. President Trump reverses the previous administration's efforts to normalize relations with Cuba.

June 17

-Seven U.S. navy crew members are killed after the USS Fitzgerald collides with a merchant vessel off the Japanese coast.

June 18

-A three-day-long forest fire in Portugal's Pedrogao Grande area kills at least 63 people.

June 19

-Darren Osborne, 47, drives a van into worshippers gathered outside a Muslim welfare center in north London, killing one person.

June 20

-NASA's Kepler space telescope discovers 10 new planets outside our solar system.

June 21

-The Romanian government falls after parliament votes to censure Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.

June 22

-A terrorist attack in Britain’s Manchester Arena leaves 22 concertgoers dead.

June 23

-Choi Soon-sil is sentenced to three years in jail for her role in a corruption scandal that brought down South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

June 24

-A Belgian court sentences eight members of the UAE’s royal family to 15 months behind bars for human trafficking and abusing servants.

June 25

-Albania's Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, wins general elections with over 48 percent of the vote.

June 28

-UN-backed Cyprus reunification talks kick off in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana municipality.

June 29

-U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government wins parliamentary vote of confidence.

June 30

-Investigations by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons find that sarin gas was used in deadly April 4 attack in Syria's Idlib province.