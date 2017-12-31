Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 3)

World Bulletin / News Desk
-MAY-
May 1
-Millions of people across the globe take part in International Workers’ Day rallies.
May 4
-81 civilians, including women and children, are killed by a missile attack that targeted a school in Iraq’s ISIL-held western Mosul.
May 6
-Senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is elected chief of the group’s political bureau.
May 7
-Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron beats far-right rival Marine Le Pen by a comfortable margin to become France's new president.
May 8
-18 miners die following a gas-leak explosion in a mineshaft in China's central Hunan province.
May 10
-U.S. President Donald Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.
May 12
-Massive cyber-attack throws British healthcare service into disarray.
May 13
-WannaCry virus infects more than 300,000 computers worldwide.
May 14
-North Korea fires a medium-range ballistic missile from its southwestern Kusung region over Japan.
May 15
-Azerbaijan destroys an Armenian air-defense missile system in the occupied Karabakh region.
May 17
-At least 115 civilians are killed in the Central African Republic within one week.
May 18
-An Australian-Chinese research team creates the world's thinnest hologram.
May 19
-Three former Serbian soldiers are sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison by the Bosnian High Court for "war crimes committed against civilians" in the period between 1992 and 1995.
May 20
-A sixth round of Syria talks in Geneva ends without reaching a sought-for “political solution” to the conflict.
-A heat wave kills 167 people in India's Telangana province.
-Cooperation agreements worth $280 billion are signed between Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and U.S. President Trump.
May 21
-Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) economy ministers decide to maintain the trade deal without the U.S.
May 22
-The rescue of civilians who fled the Al-Waer district in Syria's regime-besieged province of Homs is completed. Almost 25,000 people are evacuated.
May 23
-Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia is elected as World Health Organization (WHO) director-general.
May 24
-A 1.3-meter-long emerald weighing 272 kilograms is found in a mine in northeastern Brazil.
May 25
-Lenin Moreno is elected president of Ecuador.
-Scientists discover a new type of galaxy that produces 100 times more stars than the Milky Way Galaxy.
May 26
-Mudslides and flooding caused by torrential monsoons kill 212 people on the island-nation of Sri Lanka.
May 29
-North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile from the eastern Wonsan region that lands in open waters near Japan.
-JUNE-
June 1
-37 people die when a masked gunman opens fire in a casino in Manila, capital of the Philippines.
June 3
-UN Security Council extends sanctions against North Korea due to its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests.
June 4
-Turkish Cypriot President Mustafa Akinci and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiadis meet in New York at the invitation of UN secretary-general.
June 5
-China’s lost temple of Fugan is discovered by archaeologists after nearly 1,000 years.
-Montenegro becomes member of NATO alliance.
June 6
-Astronomers discover the “hottest planet” found in the universe to date some 600 light years from earth.
June 7
-Germany announces plans to withdraw troops from Turkey’s Incirlik military base.
June 8
-North Korea conducts multiple anti-ship missile tests.
June 9
-Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt add 59 Qatar-linked individuals -- and 12 aid organizations -- to their “terror list”.
-Presidents of Pakistan and India meet for the first time in 17 months in Kazakh capital Astana for a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.
June 10
-Romania holds the first Turkish Language Festival.
-Some 900 tons of gold are discovered in Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz State.
June 13
-China establishes diplomatic relations with Panama after the latter cuts ties with Taiwan.
-At least 132 people are killed in southeastern Bangladesh by a landslide caused by heavy rains.
June 15
-Qatar’s Defense Ministry signs a $12-billion deal with the U.S. for the purchase of F-15 warplanes.
-China develops the world's first “hack-proof” communication system using the quantum network.
-U.S. President Trump reverses the previous administration's efforts to normalize relations with Cuba.
June 17
-Seven U.S. navy crew members are killed after the USS Fitzgerald collides with a merchant vessel off the Japanese coast.
June 18
-A three-day-long forest fire in Portugal's Pedrogao Grande area kills at least 63 people.
June 19
-Darren Osborne, 47, drives a van into worshippers gathered outside a Muslim welfare center in north London, killing one person.
June 20
-NASA's Kepler space telescope discovers 10 new planets outside our solar system.
June 21
-The Romanian government falls after parliament votes to censure Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu.
June 22
-A terrorist attack in Britain’s Manchester Arena leaves 22 concertgoers dead.
June 23
-Choi Soon-sil is sentenced to three years in jail for her role in a corruption scandal that brought down South Korean President Park Geun-hye.
June 24
-A Belgian court sentences eight members of the UAE’s royal family to 15 months behind bars for human trafficking and abusing servants.
June 25
-Albania's Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Edi Rama, wins general elections with over 48 percent of the vote.
June 28
-UN-backed Cyprus reunification talks kick off in Switzerland’s Crans-Montana municipality.
June 29
-U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government wins parliamentary vote of confidence.
June 30
-Investigations by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons find that sarin gas was used in deadly April 4 attack in Syria's Idlib province.
