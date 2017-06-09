Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:15, 31 December 2017 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
13:10, 31 December 2017 Sunday

  • Share
Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir
Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir

1 solider killed, 2 others wounded in attack at 185 battalion paramilitary camp in southern Pulwana district

World Bulletin / News Desk

One Indian soldier was killed and at least two others wounded on Sunday as militants stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir.

According to Indian officials, at least two militants entered the 185 battalion paramilitary camp in the southern Pulwana district in the wee hours of Sunday.

"The gun-battle is still going on. One of our personnel has been killed in the fighting, other two are injured but out of danger," Rajesh Yadav, spokesman of Indian Central Reserve Police Force in Kashmir, said.

The militant outfit, Jaish e Muhammad, speaking to a local news agency GNS, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Lethpora camp, which came under attack, serves as one of the training centers for paramilitary troops recruited for anti-militancy operations in the disputed region.

In a separate incident on the Nowshera border sector in Rajouri district, Indian officials said that a soldier of the Indian army was killed in cross- border firing on Sunday morning.

The cross-border firing between India and Pakistan along the Kashmir border saw a spike over the last week. At least four Indian and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in cross-border firing over the past week.

Today's killing of the Indian soldier comes a day after the Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat visited the border posts in Rajouri on Saturday asking the soldiers to “remain vigilant and ever ready”.

Kashmir, a Muslim-majority Himalayan region, is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

The two countries have fought three wars -- in 1948, 1965 and 1971 -- since they were partitioned in 1947, two of which were fought over Kashmir.

Also in Siachen glacier in northern Kashmir, Indian and Pakistani troops have fought intermittently since 1984. A cease-fire came into effect in 2003.

Kashmiri resistance groups in Jammu Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or for unification with neighboring Pakistan.

More than 70,000 people have reportedly been killed in the conflict since 1989. India maintains more than half a million troops in the disputed region.



Related kashmir Pakistan india
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist
US and Germany urge China to release jailed activist

Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months
Baghdad extends Erbil flight ban by 2 months

Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims
AK Party to denounce FETO to American Muslims

Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq
Turkish jets hit terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq

At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
US envoy Stop calling West Bank occupied
US envoy: Stop calling West Bank ‘occupied’

State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure

News

India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors
India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors

3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing
3 Pakistani troops killed in cross-border firing

Pakistan to probe 435 offshore company owners
Pakistan to probe 435 offshore company owners

Explosion kills 3 security personnel in NW Pakistan
Explosion kills 3 security personnel in NW Pakistan

Pakistan welcomes UN vote against US Jerusalem decision
Pakistan welcomes UN vote against US Jerusalem decision

US scheming in South Asia: Pakistani security adviser
US scheming in South Asia Pakistani security adviser

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

Bus plunges into river killing 32 in India
Bus plunges into river killing 32 in India

Oman, India conduct joint naval drills in Arabian Sea
Oman India conduct joint naval drills in Arabian Sea

Indian ruling party wins election in Modi’s home state
Indian ruling party wins election in Modi s home state

India holds final phase of polls in Modi's stronghold
India holds final phase of polls in Modi's stronghold

'5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles
5 militants' killed in Jammu Kashmir gunbattles

5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle
5 militants killed in Jammu Kashmir gun battle

Kashmiris observe 'Jammu Martyrs' Day'
Kashmiris observe 'Jammu Martyrs' Day'

Kashmir: 3 militants, 1 Indian soldier killed
Kashmir 3 militants 1 Indian soldier killed

27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir
27th October is Black Day in History of Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir braces for anniversary of 'Black Day'
Jammu Kashmir braces for anniversary of 'Black Day'






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 