Update: 16:12, 31 December 2017 Sunday

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 4)

World Bulletin / News Desk

-JULY-

July 1

- Hong Kong’s new leader Carrie Lam takes oath as Hong Kong's first female Chief Executive.

- Estonia takes over presidency of EU Council from Malta.

July 2

-Three refugee camps, located in Myanmar’s western Rakhine state, resided by those internally displaced in the country, have been closed on the recommendation of an advisory commission led by former United Nations secretary general Kofi Annan.

July 4

- North Korea announces its first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test. The missile flies on a lofted trajectory to a range of around 930 kilometers (577 miles) and an altitude of 2,802 kilometers (1,741 miles) before landing into the Sea of Japan.

July 5

- 150 people have been killed in a tribal clash in Nigeria’s southeastern Cross River state.

July 6

- European Parliament adopts a resolution suggesting the suspension of accession talks with Turkey.

- U.S. scientists develop a battery-free cellphone that uses energy from ambient radio signals or light.

July 7

- Russia, Jordan and the U.S. reach a deal for cease-fire in Syria’s southwestern region.

- Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons has been adopted by the support of 122 UN countries despite boycott by all nuclear-armed states.

- G20 Summit has been held in Germany’s Hamburg city. Protests and violent clashes mark the summit as 476 police were injured and 411 people were arrested. The German police did not announce the number of injured protesters.

- Second round of presidential elections in Mongolia is held. Businessman Khaltmaa Battulga, the candidate of opposition Democratic Party (DP), wins the polls.

July 9

- Iraq’s second-largest town of Mosul is completely liberated from ISIL terrorist group, which was besieged since July 2014.

July 10

- 31 people die in India’s eastern province of Bihar in lightning strikes.

July 11

- Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos grants amnesty to 3,252 members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

- 71 victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide bury in a memorial cemetery in Potocari, eastern Bosnia, after a collective funeral.

July 12

- 5800 square kilometers (1.4 million acres) iceberg calves away from the Larsen C ice shelf in Antarctica, leaving the shelf about 12 percent smaller in area.

- Astronomers discover the smallest star yet that is not in the solar system.

- UN report says 2.1 billion people do not have access to safely managed water at home and 4.5 billion people do not have safely managed sanitation throughout the world.

- A court in Brazil sentences former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to nine years and six months in prison over corruption and money-laundering charges.

July 13

- A magnitude of 6.3 earthquake strikes east of North Korea at a depth of 192 kilometers (119 miles). It is the strongest quake in the Sea of Japan off the North in more than two decades.

July 14

- Israel cancels Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque for the first time in nearly five decades.

- Former astronaut Julie Payette has been appointed as the new Governor General of Canada.

July 15

- Worldwide commemorations are held under July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day events. Martyrs are remembered with Quran recitations and memorial services. FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the July 15, 2016, defeated coup that left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 others injured.

July 16

- Israeli police installed metal detectors at the gates of Al-Aqsa compound that was closed for prayers for three days amid protests. The gates of al-Aqsa mosque begin to open gradually.

July 17

- India’s local and national deputies vote to elect the president. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Nath Kovind wins the election.

July 18

- At least 547 members of the ‘Regensburg Domspatzen’ Catholic boys' choir have suffered from physical and sexual abuse at the hands of priests and teachers for many years.

July 21

- Syria’s anti-regime opposition groups Ahrar al Sham and Tahrir al Sham enter into a ceasefire agreement. The control of the Bab al-Hawa crossing at Turkey-Syria border is decided to be handed over to civilian administration.

July 22

- Commander of the U.S. Special Forces Command General Raymond Thomas said he personally advised PKK/YPG to change its name because Turkey equates them to the PKK terrorist group. Upon U.S. suggestion, the PKK/YPG announced change of its name to Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

July 24

- At least 26 people are killed and 57 injured in a suicide bomb attack on Ferozepur Road in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility for the attack.

July 25

- Israeli police remove metal detectors and cameras from the gates of the Aqsa mosque compound.

July 26

- Turkey's membership to the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is formally approved.

July 27

- Astronomers discover 23 young galaxies, which are said to have appeared after 800 million years after the Big Bang.

- U.S. scientists for the first time have edited DNA of viable human embryos “efficiently”.

July 28

- Saudi Arabia’s air defense systems intercept Yemen’s Houthi’s ballistic missile aimed at targeting Mecca.

- Pakistan's Supreme Court dismisses Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office and bans him from politics for life over corruption allegations unleashed by the Panama Papers leak.

- North Korea test-fire a second intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile launched from an area near Mupyong-ni in north-central Chagang Province flies 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) before crashing in the Sea of Japan.

July 29

- U.S. President Donald Trump replaces his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly.

July 30

- Russian President Vladimir Putin announces that the U.S. would have to cut 755 diplomatic staff in Russia.

-AUGUST-

Aug. 1

- Flooding caused by monsoon rains that started in June leaves a total of 250 people dead in western India.

- OIC foreign ministers condemn “Israel’s recent provocative actions, including the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque”, in a communique issued after a meeting over the Israeli restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Aug.2

- Papua New Guinea re-elects Prime Minister Peter O’Neill for a second term.

Aug. 3

- Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected as president in the May polls in Iran, starts his second term with an official ceremony.

- Despite the ban on usage of fipronil, which is used in insecticides, it was detected at the poultry farms in the Netherlands, which is the Europe’s largest egg supplier.

Aug. 4

- Rwanda re-elects Paul Kagame to a third term with 90 percent of the vote.

Aug.5

- South American trade bloc Mercosur suspends Venezuela’s membership indefinitely for not complying with the democratic principles.

- The United Nations Security Council votes to impose new sanctions against North Korea because of its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests and advances in acquiring nuclear weapons. The U.S.-drafted resolution decreases North Korean exports worldwide by a third.

Aug. 12

- Police reportedly kill 24 people as supporters of the opposition protest against the reelection of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who took almost 55 percent of the votes.

Aug. 13

-Landslides and floods as a result of heavy monsoon rains kills at least 100 people and leaves 35 others missing in southern Nepal.

Aug. 14

- An attack on a restaurant in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou kills 18 people, including one Turkish national, and injures 22 others.

- Flooding and mudslide due to heavy rainfall in Sierra Leonean capital Freetown claims lives of over a thousand people.

- Scientists discover 91 volcanoes covered by Antarctica’s glaciers.

- China bans exports of coal, iron, lead and seafood from North Korea in compliance with the UN Security Council’s sanctions imposed on the country.

Aug. 15

- Norwegian diplomat Espen Barth Eide resigns from his post as the UN's special envoy on Cyprus.

Aug. 16

- The final container of more than 8,000 weapons belonging to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) sets out under UN’s observation, ending almost 53 years of conflict in Colombia.

Aug.17

- A landslide due to heavy shower in Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern Ituri province claims lives of more than 200 people.

Aug. 22

- Millions of people in many states of the U.S. enjoy the view of first total solar eclipse after 1918.

Aug. 23

- A total of 18 people die and 208 others injured after typhoon Hato hits southern China.

Aug. 24

- Republic of Congo forms a new government consisting of 35 members in the administration of President Clement Mouamba.

Aug. 25

- In Myanmar, a group of gunmen attacks police and border police stations. The Myanmar army, which justifies the attack, begins targeting civilians in province of Rakhine. In the army attacks, thousands of Muslims die, army and fanatic Buddhists burn more than 150 villages. Tens of thousands of Rohingya begin to leave the region due to safety reasons and threat to their lives. The civilians fleeing from Myanmar head to Bangladesh through mountainous areas, the Naf River or the sea.

Aug. 26

- North Korea launches three short-range ballistic missiles. The second blows up within seconds and the third failing in flight.

Aug. 27

- Tropical storm Pakhar, locally named as Jolina, displaces at least 929 families or 3,397 individuals in three provinces of northern Philippines.

Aug. 29

-A shooting inside a public library in the U.S. state of New Mexico kills two and injures four others.

Aug. 31

- Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announces that Tal Afar district was entirely liberated from ISIL terrorist organization.

- Nearly two million Muslims from around the world ascend Mount Arafat, near the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, to mark the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.