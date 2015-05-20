Merkel declares Europe top priority for new government

World Bulletin / News Desk
Chancellor Angela Merkel will tell Germans that European co-operation is "the decisive question of the coming years" in a New Year's Eve broadcast Sunday, as her conservatives eye tricky coalition talks.
Britain is on course to leave the bloc in March 2019 after last year's referendum vote for Brexit -- leaving the European Union with 27 members.
As for Germany, its "future is bound indivisibly with the future of Europe," the chancellor will declare, recalling that Berlin hopes to work with France's pro-European President Emmanuel Macron to future-proof the EU.
"The question will be whether we Europeans can represent our values inwardly and outwardly, with self-confidence and with solidarity," she will add.
Brexit and fights over upholding democratic norms and sharing responsibility for refugees are weighing on continental cooperation.
Europe must be economically strong and fair, as well as able to "protect our external borders and the security of our citizens," according to the text.
Merkel and Macron vowed in mid-December to deliver a plan to reform the 19-nation euro single currency area.
Divisions persist among eurozone members, with wealthy northern countries such as Germany, Finland and the Netherlands loath to accept risk-sharing with states they see as less fiscally disciplined like France, Spain or Italy.
At home, Merkel is exploring a possible coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats in order to form a government after a tricky election in September.
She will promise in Sunday's speech "to form a stable new government for Germany quickly in the new year", backed by a majority of parliamentarians.
"The world is not waiting for us," the chancellor will say.
"We have to create the conditions now for Germany to do well in the coming 10 or 15 years."
One round of talks with the ecologist Greens and pro-business Free Democrats failed in November. That left Merkel the unappetising option of renewing a "grand coalition" between her centre-right CDU and the centre-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).
Politicians and commentators expect it could be March before a new government is in place.
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq
Wu Gan, who refused to plead guilty to charges of "subverting state power", was on Tuesday handed one of the harshest punishments meted out to a group of lawyers and activists swept up in a major crackdown two years ago.
Erbil International Airport in northern Iraq says Iraq Civil Aviation Authority extends ban till Feb. 28, 2018
Delegation from ruling AK Party’s Foreign Affairs Department will attend congress in Chicago
At least 7 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in airstrikes
State Department has agreed to discuss US ambassador to Israel’s request soon due to “high-level” pressure