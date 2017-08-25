Worldbulletin News

20:14, 31 December 2017 Sunday
Africa
Update: 16:35, 31 December 2017 Sunday

S.Leone mudslide survivors living back in danger zone
S.Leone mudslide survivors living back in danger zone

Kamara is one of hundreds of Sierra Leoneans recently kicked out of three government camps set up in the wake of the August 14 disaster, when heavy rains caused the partial disintegration of Sugar Loaf mountain, now a red rock scar looming over the country's capital.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four months after the landslides that killed her husband and more than a thousand others, Mariama Kamara has returned to the mountainside that collapsed onto their home to live in an unfinished building.

That day, heavy rains lashed the slopes left bare by chronic deforestation in Freetown, and huge boulders suddenly detached, rolling onto informal settlements, crushing shacks and enveloping entire households in the Regent district in red mud.

"We are back again at Regent, trying to pick up what is left after the disaster," Kamara told AFP, breastfeeding her eight-month-old son while sitting on a cinder block.

Handed $280 (235 euros) by the British government and the World Food Programme to start a new life as a widow with three young children, the 27-year-old felt she had little choice but to return to the danger zone she had fled.

"I sold some of the handouts to pay transport fare for my two children to go to my mother, until I find a suitable place," she explained, describing how she ended up living in one of four unrecognised settlements in the Regent area.

There are fears another landslide could strike Regent when the next rainy season rolls around.



