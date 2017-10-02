Turkish premier stresses ‘lasting peace’ in Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Sunday emphasized on “ensuring permanent peace” in Syria by establishing a new government in the Middle Eastern country.
“We have taken initiative with Russia and Iran to end the civil war, which has been going on in Syria for 7 years and to end the turmoil,” Yildirim said at the provincial congress of ruling AK Party in southern Burdur province.
“The next step is to achieve lasting peace. In other words, the establishment of a new government in Syria, where all the groups that have not been involved in terrorism and all ethnic groups will be included, taking territorial integrity into account,” Yildirim said.
Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.
Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim emphasizes importance of establishing new government in Syria
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral ties during visit to France Friday
In a New Year’s message, Turkish president says Jerusalem issue is a new test for all Muslims around the world
Arrests came after Turkish police tipped off that suspects were linked to the ISIL leaders in Syria and Iraq
US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
This decision will undoubtedly have effects on our bilateral relations: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city
At least 9 offices will be opened in 7 countries including US, UK, Russia, Germany, and France
The call comes after U.S. decision to lift restrictions on visa services