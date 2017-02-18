16-year-old Palestinian became symbol of protest against US move to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

09:38, 01 January 2018 Monday

Press agenda on January 01





Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk PALESTINE JERUSALEM - Monitoring demonstrations in West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza strip to be held against the U.S. decision of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. YEMEN SANAA - Monitoring conflicts in the country. SYRIA IDLIB - Monitoring the ongoing civil war.

