Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:24, 01 January 2018 Monday
Middle East
11:12, 01 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Government forces take 52 Houthis hostage
Government forces take 52 Houthis hostage

Government forces take control of some areas in northern Jawf and southern Lahij provinces

World Bulletin / News Desk

Yemeni government forces took 52 Houthi militias as hostages and controls several areas in northern Jawf province Sunday, according to the Yemeni army website 26sepnews.net.

The website also said that the army seized heavy weapons and military vehicles.

Yemeni army's 4th Military Area Spokesman Mohamed an-Nakib, said in a written statement that the government forces have taken back al-Karan mountain from the Houthi groups in as-Sabihah region of southern Lahij province.

Nakib said in the operations at least seven Houthi group were killed, however, he did not give any information about losses of government forces.

Yemen has remained dogged by violence since 2014, when the Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up Yemen's pro-Saudi government.



Related yemen
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.

News

Yemeni PM returns to interim capital Aden from Riyadh
Yemeni PM returns to interim capital Aden from Riyadh

Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in N. Yemen
Saudi-led coalition strikes Houthi targets in N Yemen

Slain Yemeni ex-president’s relatives arrive in Oman
Slain Yemeni ex-president s relatives arrive in Oman

Yemen teeters on brink of famine
Yemen teeters on brink of famine

Turkish Red Crescent opens hospital in Yemen
Turkish Red Crescent opens hospital in Yemen

UN: Airstrikes in Yemen kill 136 civilians in 10 days
UN Airstrikes in Yemen kill 136 civilians in 10 days






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 