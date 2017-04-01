Government forces take 52 Houthis hostage

World Bulletin / News Desk
Yemeni government forces took 52 Houthi militias as hostages and controls several areas in northern Jawf province Sunday, according to the Yemeni army website 26sepnews.net.
The website also said that the army seized heavy weapons and military vehicles.
Yemeni army's 4th Military Area Spokesman Mohamed an-Nakib, said in a written statement that the government forces have taken back al-Karan mountain from the Houthi groups in as-Sabihah region of southern Lahij province.
Nakib said in the operations at least seven Houthi group were killed, however, he did not give any information about losses of government forces.
Yemen has remained dogged by violence since 2014, when the Houthi group overran much of the country, including the capital Sanaa.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a massive military campaign aimed at reversing Houthi gains and shoring up Yemen's pro-Saudi government.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.