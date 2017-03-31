Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israel has seized around 2,500 acres of Palestinian land, destroyed 500 buildings and constructed eight new Jewish settlement units in 2017, according to Palestine's Land Research Center (LRC).
According to the report of the center, Israel seized Palestinian lands with “military aims” and the “aim to construct Jewish settlement units” in the West Bank and Eastern Jerusalem.
The report also recorded 900 incidents of violence and attacks of Israeli forces in East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.
According to Israeli and Palestinian law institutions, activities of Jewish settlement in West Bank and East Jerusalem have increased by three times in 2017 compared with the previous year.
Peace Now movement also announced that Israeli government approved the construction of 1,982 houses in 2015, 2,629 houses 2016 and this figure increased to 6,500 in 2017.
Israel's Minister of Public Works and Housing, Yoav Galant, on Dec. 24 announced a plan to build 300,000 new houses in East Jerusalem under the name of "housing on the land of united Jerusalem, the capital of Israel”.
Jewish settlement building activities in the West Bank and East Jerusalem are considered to be one of the most important obstacles in front of the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that was halted in April 2014.
The Israeli government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recently accelerated the construction of Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
It has been stated that Israel has established 131 settlements in the West Bank, 10 in East Jerusalem and 116 in the regions of the Hill of the West Bank since 1967.
It is said that Israel wants to bring the number of settlers in the West Bank to a million in a short period of time, while half a million residents are currently living in Jews settlements in Palestinian soil and 220,000 in the settlements in East Jerusalem.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.