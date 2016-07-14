11:58, 01 January 2018 Monday

Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited Turkish commandos at the Egirdir Mountain Commando School and Training Center Command in western Isparta province on Sunday.

Yildirim was accompanied by National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar as well as the commanders of land, naval and air forces.

Addressing the soldiers, the premier said the Turkish military is "the army of oppressed people".

“Turkish commandos guarantee peace, tranquility, security and our flag of crescent-star, no matter where in the world.

“Thanks to you, every new day in Turkey, the new year will be safe and secure,” he added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed the soldiers over the cell phone of Yildirim.

“You have written epics in fighting terrorism [in 2017]. I am fully convinced that these successes will continue in 2018 as well,” Erdogan said.

The president said he believed that “our armed forces will write their saga with all the technological possibilities,” as well as “with their powerful faith,” and hoped that Turkish army would be “a model army in the world”.