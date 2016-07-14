Turkish military is 'army of oppressed people'

World Bulletin / News Desk
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited Turkish commandos at the Egirdir Mountain Commando School and Training Center Command in western Isparta province on Sunday.
Yildirim was accompanied by National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar as well as the commanders of land, naval and air forces.
Addressing the soldiers, the premier said the Turkish military is "the army of oppressed people".
“Turkish commandos guarantee peace, tranquility, security and our flag of crescent-star, no matter where in the world.
“Thanks to you, every new day in Turkey, the new year will be safe and secure,” he added.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also addressed the soldiers over the cell phone of Yildirim.
“You have written epics in fighting terrorism [in 2017]. I am fully convinced that these successes will continue in 2018 as well,” Erdogan said.
The president said he believed that “our armed forces will write their saga with all the technological possibilities,” as well as “with their powerful faith,” and hoped that Turkish army would be “a model army in the world”.
Premier Binali Yildirim meets Turkish commandos on New Year's Eve
Binali Yildirim says Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror
In a New Year’s message, Turkish president says Jerusalem issue is a new test for all Muslims around the world
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim emphasizes importance of establishing new government in Syria
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss bilateral ties during visit to France Friday
Arrests came after Turkish police tipped off that suspects were linked to the ISIL leaders in Syria and Iraq
US started visa crisis and then they ended themselves, says Turkish president
This decision will undoubtedly have effects on our bilateral relations: Turkish Foreign Ministry
Starting Jan. 1, net minimum wage goes up to 1,603 TL ($422.4) a month
Spokesman says Kemal Kilicdaroglu defames resistance to last year's coup attempt
Court convicts members for attempting to overthrow constitutional order by violence
Over 80,000 security units on-duty under nationwide 'peace and safety' practice ahead of New Year celebrations.
Turkish president said Jerusalem is too precious to become a sacrifice for our own interests
Foreign Affairs Committee Head Volkan Bozkir assesses Turkey's relations with the EU and Greece and the year to come
In phone call, Turkey's president, Catholic pontiff both stress mutual efforts to protect status quo of holy city