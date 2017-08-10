Indian police arrest two over deadly restaurant fire

World Bulletin / News Desk
Indian police said Monday they had arrested two managers of a popular Mumbai restaurant where a huge fire killed 14 people last week.
"We have arrested them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under various sections of the Indian penal code," said Deepak Deoraj.
Many of the victims in Friday's fire were young women attending a birthday party on the rooftop when the fire broke out.
Doctors said they died of asphyxiation, apparently as they tried to flee the burning building.
Witnesses told AFP the victims had difficulty finding the narrow exit door, leading to a stampede in the rooftop precincts.
Accidental fires are common across India because of poor safety standards and lax enforcement of regulations.
The blaze at the Kamala Mills compound, which also houses hotels and media organisations, was the latest disaster to raise concerns over fire safety in India.
It came just over a week after a fire swept through a sweet shop in Mumbai, sparking a building collapse which killed 12 sleeping workers.
Such disasters are particularly common in Mumbai, where millions live in cramped and dilapidated properties because of high rents.
Activists say builders and landlords often cut corners on safety to save costs and have accused Mumbai's civic authorities of negligence and apathy.
Five city officials have been suspended for negligence in connection with Friday's fire.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.