Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli army detained 6,742 Palestinians along the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank in 2017, according to Palestinian organizations Sunday.
In a joint statement, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)-linked Palestinian Committee of Prisoners and Released Prisoners' Affairs, Palestinian Prisoners Committee, Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Al Mezan Center for Human Rights said the arrests in 2017 included 1,467 children, 156 women, 14 Palestinian Legislative Council members and 25 journalists.
The statement also said some detainees were later released.
As of Sunday, there are 6,950 Palestinian prisoners, including 359 children, 22 journalists and 10 MPs, in Israeli prisons, it added.
There are also 450 prisoners who are under “administrative detention”.
Under the policy of administrative detentions, prisoners can be held without trial for periods ranging from six months to a year.
Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank and detain local Palestinians, claiming they are "wanted" by Israeli security agencies.
The statement also said 2,436 Palestinians, one third of whom are children, have been arrested in occupied Jerusalem.
Tension has mounted in the Palestinian territories since Dec. 6, when U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, sparking angry demonstrations in the West Bank and Gaza.
Since then, at least 14 Palestinians have been martyred -- and thousands more injured -- in fierce clashes with Israeli security forces.
Jerusalem remains at the core of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.