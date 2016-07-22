Worldbulletin News

Air traffic returns to normal at Bahrain airport
Air traffic returns to normal at Bahrain airport

All flights to Bahrain Airport had been cancelled due to heavy fog

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bahrain's air traffic returned to normal on Monday as weather conditions in the country stabilized.

This came after the cancellation, postponement and transfer of a large number of flights to neighboring airports due to heavy fog which had engulfed the kingdom since last Saturday.

The Bahrain International Airport’s administration said in a Monday statement that the situation had returned to normal at the airport.

The airport said Sunday evening that it had canceled 35 flights and transferred four flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait.

Located north of the capital Manama, it is the only international airport in the kingdom.



