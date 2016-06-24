Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council

World Bulletin / News Desk
Bulgaria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council from Estonia on Monday.
“Bulgarian Presidency will continue to build on Estonian achievements with dedication and ambition in the interest of all EU citizens,” the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter account.
Under the motto of ‘United we stand strong’, Bulgaria, is expected to focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.
The presidency will also work on connecting the Western Balkans to the EU by focusing on roads, railways, communication and energy sectors, said a statement from the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.
According to the Bulgarian presidency website, the EU council under the Bulgarian presidency "will work towards continuing dialogue and cooperation with Turkey".
“It is of key importance to focus on counter-terrorism within the framework of the EU’s immediate neighborhood, including the Western Balkans region and Turkey.”
Sofia’s term which started on Jan. 1 will end on June 30. Austria will take over the presidency as of July 1, for the third time after 1998 and 2006.
The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq