Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:02, 01 January 2018 Monday
Europe
15:08, 01 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council

Bulgaria to focus on 4 key areas during 6-month term

World Bulletin / News Desk

Bulgaria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council from Estonia on Monday.

“Bulgarian Presidency will continue to build on Estonian achievements with dedication and ambition in the interest of all EU citizens,” the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter account.

Under the motto of ‘United we stand strong’, Bulgaria, is expected to focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.

The presidency will also work on connecting the Western Balkans to the EU by focusing on roads, railways, communication and energy sectors, said a statement from the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the Bulgarian presidency website, the EU council under the Bulgarian presidency "will work towards continuing dialogue and cooperation with Turkey".

“It is of key importance to focus on counter-terrorism within the framework of the EU’s immediate neighborhood, including the Western Balkans region and Turkey.”

Sofia’s term which started on Jan. 1 will end on June 30. Austria will take over the presidency as of July 1, for the third time after 1998 and 2006.
The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months.



Related EU Bulgaria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end
Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said some 90 percent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the Trump administration "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".
Turkish forces neutralize 11 extremists in N Iraq
Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 11 extremists in N. Iraq

Extremists killed thought to be preparing for attack; airstrikes also destroy PKK hideouts in northern Iraq

News

Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers
Ex-EU leaders call for boycott of Austrian ministers

Turkey will add value to EU: Turkish parliamentarian
Turkey will add value to EU Turkish parliamentarian

Poland in the EU: challenging times for a dream come true
Poland in the EU challenging times for a dream come

Majority of EU states back UN’s Jerusalem resolution
Majority of EU states back UN s Jerusalem resolution

Turkey wants to resolve 'trust problem' with EU
Turkey wants to resolve 'trust problem' with EU

Brexit transition period to end Dec. 31, 2020, EU says
Brexit transition period to end Dec 31 2020 EU says

Turkey, Bulgaria hard at work on gas project
Turkey Bulgaria hard at work on gas project

Greece, Bulgaria sign off on €5B rail deal
Greece Bulgaria sign off on 5B rail deal

Stranded migrants struggle in hostile Bulgaria
Stranded migrants struggle in hostile Bulgaria

Bulgaria's tobacco industry going up in smoke
Bulgaria's tobacco industry going up in smoke

Bulgaria, Macedonia agree to improve relations
Bulgaria Macedonia agree to improve relations

Dash for Bulgarian passports empties Albanian village
Dash for Bulgarian passports empties Albanian village






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 