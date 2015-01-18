Worldbulletin News

Pope Francis urges peace and understanding for migrants
New Year message from Pope Francis focused on migrant issue

World Bulletin / News Desk

Pope Francis on Monday used his New Year homily to urge peace and understanding for migrants and refugees.

"Let us not extinguish hope in their hearts or smother their expectations of peace," the leader of the world's estimated 1.2 billion Catholics said, marking the Church's World Day of Peace before millions of worshippers braving a rainswept Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican.

Taking up the theme of the ongoing migrant crisis, the pontiff said they were "ready to risk their lives in their search for a peaceful future "which is a right for everyone" and which everyone should strive to ensure for all.



