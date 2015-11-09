Update: 17:33, 01 January 2018 Monday

10 killed in anti-regime protests across Iran

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 people were killed in protests across Iran, state officials said Monday.

Lawmaker Hedayatollah Khademi said two more people were killed in southwestern Izeh town in Khuzestan province on Sunday night, according to Iranian Labour News Agency, rising the death toll to 10.

Also 377 arrests were made -- 200 from the capital Tehran -- during the protests.

The other arrests were reported in Arak, Isfahan and Robat Karim cities and West Azerbaijan province.

Thousands of Iranians on Thursday hit the streets in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.

Thursday's protests were followed by pro-government protests on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned Iranians against the ongoing anti-government protests across the country.

"We should avoid putting the country in a situation the enemies can take advantage of," Rouhani said, following a cabinet meeting.