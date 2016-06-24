Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

World Bulletin / News Desk
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday condemned a decision by Israel's ruling party to annex Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Abbas said in a statement released from his office that Israel wants "to terminate the Palestinian presence from the historic land of Palestine".
"The decision is a brutal aggression against the Palestinian people, land and holy places," he added.
Likud party's central committee approved a proposal on Sunday which allows the building of Jewish settlements on Palestinian territories in West Bank.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netahyahu has yet to comment on the issue.
Abbas added that Israel would not take on this "dangerous" move without the support of the U.S. administration.
If the proposal is presented to the Israeli parliament Knesset, it needs to be discussed in three different sessions before being approved.
Israel reportedly wants to bring the number of settlers in the West Bank to a million in a short period of time, while half a million residents are currently living in Jewish settlements in Palestinian soil and 220,000 in the settlements in East Jerusalem.
According to international law, all Jewish settlements in these regions are "illegal".
Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.