Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:25, 01 January 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 17:48, 01 January 2018 Monday

  • Share
Indian state leaves 13 million citizens off register
Indian state leaves 13 million citizens off register

Assam has long struggled to curb immigration from neighbouring Bangladesh and is the only Indian state to compile a register of citizens.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Around 13 million people living in northeastern India's largest state have been left off a controversial draft list of citizens released Monday by authorities, who are under pressure to identify and expel illegal immigrants.

The latest draft list includes only 19 million of the state's more than 32 million residents. It was prepared on the orders of the Supreme Court, which is hearing a series of claims to Indian citizenship from undocumented residents of the state.

But there are also concerns the Assam state government, which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could use the issue to target the state's Muslim minority.

Political leaders have vowed to deport anyone staying in the state illegally, although it is far from clear that Bangladesh would accept them.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal sought Sunday to reassure anyone left off the draft list, saying every "bona fide Indian citizen" would eventually be included.

The BJP won elections in the state in 2016 after promising to root out illegal immigrants from mainly Muslim Bangladesh and protect the rights of indigenous groups.

Migrants have long been accused of illegally entering the state from Bangladesh and taking land, causing tensions with local people and sporadic outbreaks of communal violence.

Anyone living in Assam must now prove that their forebears appeared either in the state's only previous register of citizens, compiled in 1951, or on any electoral roll published before March 1971 to be eligible for citizenship.

With millions anxious about their fate, the government strengthened security across the state before releasing the list.

Upamanyu Hazarika, a senior lawyer who has campaigned against illegal immigration in the state, said the process of acquiring citizenship had been dogged by corruption.

"The Supreme Court will also have to address the complicated fate of children born to Bangladeshi illegals on Indian soil after 1971," he added.



Related india
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza
Israel intercepts 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Third rocket falls to earth in Israeli community near Gaza border, according local media reports
Record number leave Trump administration in first year
Record number leave Trump administration in first year

The White House has seen the highest number of staff departures than any administration
US at least 12 people dead in fire at NY
US: at least 12 people dead in fire at NY apartment

Death toll and injuries may rise, press secretary for the New York Mayor says
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader
Kurd Region Govt frees detained New Generation leader

Shaswar Abdulwahid was detained by northern Iraq's KRG nine days ago for supporting Sulaymaniyah demonstrations
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election
Honduras opposition demands annulment of president's re-election

Election officials declared Hernandez the victor after narrowly defeating leftist opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla in the controversial November 26 vote.

News

Indian police arrest two over deadly restaurant fire
Indian police arrest two over deadly restaurant fire

Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir
Militants storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir

India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors
India 'denies' visas to Pakistani visitors

Indian army major, 3 troops killed in cross-border fire
Indian army major 3 troops killed in cross-border fire

Bus plunges into river killing 32 in India
Bus plunges into river killing 32 in India

Oman, India conduct joint naval drills in Arabian Sea
Oman India conduct joint naval drills in Arabian Sea






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 