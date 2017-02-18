09:25, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on January 02

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ISTANBUL - Trial to continue over incidents the night of 2016 defeated coup attempt on Istanbul's Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, where three people were martyred and 49 injured.

IRAN

TEHRAN – Following developments in the wake of anti-regime protests across Iran.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Monitoring protests in West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip against U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Turkey: Garbage collectors dig out treasure from trash

- Municipality in Ankara creates library out of books picked from bins

ANALYSIS

UK embraces 2018 with uncertainties on horizon

LONDON – Leaving behind a year where terror attacks and Brexit dominated headlines, the U.K. is ready to embrace 2018 but with a host of political uncertainties already looming.