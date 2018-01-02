Death toll rises in Iran anti-regime protests

World Bulletin / News Desk
At least 16 people, including a police officer, have been killed in anti-government protests across Iran, officials said Monday.
At least five people were killed Monday in protests in Isfahan province, according to Iran's state-run Asriran news agency.
One police officer was killed and three others injured during protests in Najafabad city near Isfahan.
According to Iran-based news outlet the Young Journalists Club, a protester opened fire on police officers with a shotgun, wounding four at the scene. One of the officers succumbed to his wounds.
Lawmaker Hedayatollah Khademi said two people were killed in Izeh town in Khuzestan province Sunday night, the Iranian Labour News Agency reported.
In addition, 377 people have been arrested during the protests, including 200 in the capital Tehran. The other arrests were reported in the cities of Arak, Isfahan and Robat Karim and West Azerbaijan province.
Thousands of Iranians hit the streets Thursday in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.
Thursday's protests were followed by pro-government protests Saturday.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned Iranians against the ongoing anti-government protests across the country.
"We should avoid putting the country in a situation the enemies can take advantage of," Rouhani said following a cabinet meeting.
