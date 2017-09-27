Today in History January 2

World Bulletin / News Desk
|1492
|Catholic forces under King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella take the town of Granada, the last Muslim kingdom in Spain.
|1758
|The French begin bombardment of Madras, India.
|1839
|Photography pioneer Louis Daguerre takes the first photograph of the moon.
|1861
|The USS Brooklyn is readied at Norfolk to aid Fort Sumter.
|1863
|In the second day of hard fighting at Stone's River, near Murfreesboro, Tenn., Uniontroops defeat the Confederates.
|1903
|President Theodore Roosevelt closes a post office in Indianola, Mississippi, for refusing to hire a Black postmistress.
|1904
|U.S. Marines are sent to Santo Domingo to aid the government against rebel forces.
|1905
|After a six-month siege, Russians surrender Port Arthur to the Japanese.
|1918
|Russian Bolsheviks threaten to re-enter the war unless Germany returns occupied territory.
|1932
|Japanese forces in Manchuria set up a puppet government known as Manchukuo.
|1936
|In Berlin, Nazi officials claim that their treatment of Jews is not the business of the League of Nations.
|1942
|In the Philippines, the city of Manila and the U.S. Naval base at Cavite fall to Japanese forces.
|1943
|The Allies capture Buna in New Guinea.
|1963
|In Vietnam, the Viet Cong down five U.S. helicopters in the Mekong Delta. 30 Americans are reported dead.
|1966
|American G.I.s move into the Mekong Delta for the first time.
|1973
|The United States admits the accidental bombing of a Hanoi hospital.
|1980
|President Jimmy Carter asks the U.S. Senate to delay the arms treaty ratification in response to Soviet action in Afghanistan.
|1981
|British police arrest the "Yorkshire Ripper" serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe.
|1999
|A severe winter storm hits the Midwestern US; in Chicago temperatures plunge to -13 ºF and19 inches of snow fell; 68 deaths are blamed on the storm.
|2006
|A coal mine explosion in Sago, West Virginia, kills 12 miners and critically injures another. This accident and another within weeks lead to the first changes in federal mining laws in decades.
