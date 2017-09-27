Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
History
10:01, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Today in History January 2
Today in History January 2

Some events from the History

World Bulletin / News Desk

1492   Catholic forces under King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella take the town of Granada, the last Muslim kingdom in Spain.
1758   The French begin bombardment of Madras, India.
1839   Photography pioneer Louis Daguerre takes the first photograph of the moon.
1861   The USS Brooklyn is readied at Norfolk to aid Fort Sumter.
1863   In the second day of hard fighting at Stone's River, near Murfreesboro, Tenn.Uniontroops defeat the Confederates.
1903   President Theodore Roosevelt closes a post office in Indianola, Mississippi, for refusing to hire a Black postmistress.
1904   U.S. Marines are sent to Santo Domingo to aid the government against rebel forces.
1905   After a six-month siege, Russians surrender Port Arthur to the Japanese.
1918   Russian Bolsheviks threaten to re-enter the war unless Germany returns occupied territory.
1932   Japanese forces in Manchuria set up a puppet government known as Manchukuo.
1936   In Berlin, Nazi officials claim that their treatment of Jews is not the business of the League of Nations.
1942   In the Philippines, the city of Manila and the U.S. Naval base at Cavite fall to Japanese forces.
1943   The Allies capture Buna in New Guinea.
1963   In Vietnam, the Viet Cong down five U.S. helicopters in the Mekong Delta. 30 Americans are reported dead.
1966   American G.I.s move into the Mekong Delta for the first time.
1973   The United States admits the accidental bombing of a Hanoi hospital.
1980   President Jimmy Carter asks the U.S. Senate to delay the arms treaty ratification in response to Soviet action in Afghanistan.
1981   British police arrest the "Yorkshire Ripper" serial killer, Peter Sutcliffe.
1999   A severe winter storm hits the Midwestern US; in Chicago temperatures plunge to -13 ºF and19 inches of snow fell; 68 deaths are blamed on the storm.
2006   A coal mine explosion in Sago, West Virginia, kills 12 miners and critically injures another. This accident and another within weeks lead to the first changes in federal mining laws in decades.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History January 2
Today in History January 2

Some events from the History
Today in History January 1
Today in History January 1

Some events from the History
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 6
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 6)

US decision on Jerusalem, Assad regime's attacks on civilians in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta made headlines in November December
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 5
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 5)

Independence polls in Kurdish Regional Government, Catalonia region and Rohingya crisis made headlines
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 4
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 4)

End of war in Columbia and Myanmar's military operations against Rohingya Muslims made headlines in July and August
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 3
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 3)

Deadly terror attack in Manchester and political crisis in Arab Gulf dominated headlines in May/June 2017
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 2
Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 2)

Trump's travel ban, Syrian regime gas attack and Netherlands' blocking Turkish ministers to rally take spotlight
Events that left their marks on 2017 PART 1
Events that left their marks on 2017 (PART 1)

Ongoing Syrian civil war, displacement of myriad Rakhine Muslims, North Korean missile tests are among key events that made headlines the world over
Today in History December 31
Today in History December 31

Some events from the history
Today in History December 30
Today in History December 30

Some events from the History
Today in History December 29
Today in History December 29

Some events from the History
Today in History December 28
Today in History December 28

Some events from the History
Today in History December 27
Today in History December 27

Some events from history
Today in History December 26
Today in History December 26

Some events from the history
Today in History December 25
Today in History December 25

Some events from the history
Today in History December 24
Today in History December 24

Some events from the history

News

Today in History January 1
Today in History January 1

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 6)
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 6

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 5)
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 5

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 4)
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 4

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 3)
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 3

Events that left their mark on 2017 (PART 2)
Events that left their mark on 2017 PART 2






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 