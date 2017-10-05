Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange started the first trading day of 2018 up 0.35 percent to open at 115,734.50 points on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 rose 401.49 points from Friday’s close of 115,333.01 points.

The banking and holding sectors climbed 0.37 and 0.39 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the mining sector index was the best performer, rising 1.06 percent, while the telecommunication sector index saw the biggest decline, falling 0.66 percent.

The U.S. dollar fell to 3.7820 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) Tuesday, compared with Friday's closing rate of 3.7940.

The euro-lira rate hoovered around at 4.5480, compared to Friday’s close at 4.5490.

The price of Brent oil stood at $67.19 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, compared with $66.55 at the previous close.