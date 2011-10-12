Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:29, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 10:43, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey fell by 15.5 percent year-on-year in November 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Tuesday.

"The total number of road motor vehicles registered for traffic reached 22,134,792 by the end of November," an official report said. 

A total of 109,319 vehicles were registered in the month, according to TurkStat. 

In November 2017, automobiles accounted for most new registrations, 63.3 percent, while small trucks and motorcycles represented 17.2 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively. 

As for the car makes registered, Renault made up 14.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 12.5 percent and Fiat with 7.5 percent. 



Related Turkey CAR
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Manufacturing operating conditions show strong numbers for 10th consecutive month
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares
UK commuters protest 'staggering' rise in rail fares

Ticket prices have risen by 3.4 percent across the UK in the biggest raise since last five years
Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

Turkey's exports amounted to $157.1B in January-December 2017, according to Ministry of Customs and Trade  
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November
Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

A total of 22.1M vehicles registered by the end of November 2017, according to official data
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts 2018 with rise

BIST 100 up 0.35 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate falls to 3.78, euro-lira hovers around 4.54
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high
Borsa Istanbul closes year at record high

BIST 100 up 0.74 percent, currency exchange rates climb
Russia Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal
Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear energy deal

Nuclear agreement includes construction of nuclear power plants, mining of uranium
German inflation beats forecasts in December
German inflation beats forecasts in December

Consumer prices in Europe's biggest economy rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year this month, according to figures from federal statistics authority Destatis, faster than the 1.5-percent growth predicted by analysts.
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia
Turkish exporters hope to improve trade with Tunisia

Turkish Exporters' Assembly head asks Tunisia to lower customs duties on imports from Turkey
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December
Turkey's economic confidence index drops in December

Index falls to 95 points, according to official data released Thursday
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at opening session

BIST 100 up 0.32 percent, US dollar-Turkish lira rate fall to 3.81, euro-lira hovers around at 4.55
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise
BIST 100 starts last week of year on rise

BIST 100 up 0.55 pct, US dollar-Turkish lira rate drops to 3.81, euro-lira stays at 4.52
Turkey's Isbank secures 400M loan from China
Turkey's Isbank secures $400M loan from China

Turkish private lender Isbank signs deal with Export-Import Bank of China
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 index up 0.32 percent; USD/TRY rises to 3.83, EUR/TRY climbs to 4.55
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

BIST 100 index gains 0.05 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira and euro/Turkish lira rates rise to 3.84 and 4.55, respectively
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development
EBRD backs Turkish gold mine development

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development invests over $45 million in 2 mines in Turkey's northwest

News

Over 22M cars, trucks on Turkish roads
Over 22M cars trucks on Turkish roads

Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025
Chinese auto giant to end petrol vehicle sales by 2025

Turkey registers almost 100,000 vehicles in April
Turkey registers almost 100 000 vehicles in April

UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic
UN peacekeeper killed in Central African Republic

Norway says half of new cars now electric or hybrid
Norway says half of new cars now electric or hybrid

Fighting between militia leaves 16 dead in CAR
Fighting between militia leaves 16 dead in CAR

Turkish manufacturing rises in December
Turkish manufacturing rises in December

Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran
Turkey calls for avoiding external intervention in Iran

Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40,000 personnel
Turkish Armed Forces to hire over 40 000 personnel

Turkey records second-highest export volume
Turkey records second-highest export volume

13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 