Turkey sees drop in registered vehicles in November

World Bulletin / News Desk

The number of motor vehicle registrations in Turkey fell by 15.5 percent year-on-year in November 2017, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Tuesday.

"The total number of road motor vehicles registered for traffic reached 22,134,792 by the end of November," an official report said.

A total of 109,319 vehicles were registered in the month, according to TurkStat.

In November 2017, automobiles accounted for most new registrations, 63.3 percent, while small trucks and motorcycles represented 17.2 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

As for the car makes registered, Renault made up 14.4 percent of new registrations, followed by Volkswagen with 12.5 percent and Fiat with 7.5 percent.