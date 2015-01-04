13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
The migrants -- all of them Syrian nationals -- were caught in the border district of Yayladagi after they illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.
The migrants, including women and children, were later taken to a police post for deportation.
Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
