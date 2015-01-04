Worldbulletin News

16:06, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:14, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

13 undocumented migrants held in southern Turkey
Syrian nationals caught in southern Hatay province after they illegally crossed into Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 13 undocumented migrants were held in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, a security official said Tuesday.

The migrants -- all of them Syrian nationals -- were caught in the border district of Yayladagi after they illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

The migrants, including women and children, were later taken to a police post for deportation.

Turkey has been a main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

 



