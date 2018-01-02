World voices concern over Iran protests

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a written statement, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said: “We appeal to the Iranian government to respect the rights of the demonstrators to assemble and to peacefully raise their voices.
“After the confrontations of recent days, it is all the more important that all sides refrain from violent actions.”
In its statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the demonstrations in Iran were the country’s “internal affair”.
“We express the hope that the situation won’t develop under the scenario of bloodshed and violence,” it said.
“External interference destabilizing the situation is inadmissible.”
Thousands of Iranians on Thursday hit the streets in the northeastern cities of Mashhad and Kashmar to protest rising commodity prices and perceived government mismanagement, according to local media reports.
At least 10 people were killed as 377 arrests were made -- 200 from the capital Tehran -- in protests across Iran, state officials said Monday.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted Sunday: “Watching events in Iran with concern. Vital that citizens should have the right to demonstrate peacefully."
Meanwhile, the Global Affairs Canada, a department in the government of Canada that manages diplomatic and consular relations, called on “the Iranian authorities to uphold and respect democratic and human rights”.
“Canada will continue to support the fundamental rights of Iranians, including the right to freedom of expression.”
