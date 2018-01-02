Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 12:02, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North
South Korea proposes high-level talks with North

Kim used his annual New Year address to warn he has a "nuclear button" on his table, but sweetened his remarks by expressing an interest in dialogue and participating in the Pyeongchang Games.

World Bulletin / News Desk

South Korea Tuesday proposed high-level talks with Pyongyang on January 9, after the North's leader Kim Jong-Un called for a breakthrough in relations and said his country might attend the Winter Olympics in the South next month.

South Korea's unification minister Cho Myoung-Gyon told a press conference that Seoul was "reiterating our willingness to hold talks with the North at any time and place in any form".

"The government proposes to hold high-level government talks with North Korea on January 9 at the Peace House in Panmunjom," Cho said, referring to a truce village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas.

"We hope that the South and North can sit face to face and discuss the participation of the North Korean delegation at the Pyeongchang Games as well as other issues of mutual interest for the improvement of inter-Korean ties."

Cho added that the specifics of the proposed talks, including its agenda, could be discussed through the inter-Korean hotline at Panmunjom, which has been cut off since 2016.

The Koreas, divided by the demilitarised zone since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, last held high-level talks in 2015 in an effort to ease border tensions.

Those talks were led by then-South Korean national security adviser Kim Kwan-Jin and his North Korean counterpart Hwang Pyong-So but failed to reach an agreement.

"Just the fact that they are meeting will be meaningful because it signals an attempt on both sides to improve relations," said Koh Yu-Hwan, a political science professor at Dongguk University.

But once they sit down, the North could put Seoul in a difficult position by making unacceptable demands such as an end to the annual joint military drills with the United States, Koh added.

"What North Korea is trying to do is re-establish its relations (with Seoul) as a nuclear state. The South's dilemma is whether we can accept that," Koh said.

Dovish South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who has long favoured engagement to defuse tensions with the North, earlier Tuesday welcomed Kim's suggestion that there could be an opportunity to kick-start dialogue.

However, he indicated that improvements in inter-Korean ties must go hand in hand with steps towards denuclearisation of the North.

Moon proposed Red Cross and military talks last year, but Pyongyang did not respond.

North Korea has rattled the international community in recent months with multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test -- purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.

It has shrugged off a raft of new sanctions and heightened rhetoric from Washington as it continues to drive forward with its weapons programme, and has said its arsenal is for defence against aggression from the US and its allies. 

  



Related north korea South Korea
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.

News

South Korean leader welcomes North’s dialogue offer
South Korean leader welcomes North s dialogue offer

N. Korea preparing to launch satellite
N Korea preparing to launch satellite

N. Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program
N Korea lambasts UK over remarks on nuke program

Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit
Canada invites Turkey to North Korea crisis summit

N.Korea suspicious of US ‘dialogue offensive’
N Korea suspicious of US dialogue offensive

N.Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks: Seoul spy agency
N Korea behind cryptocurrency hacks Seoul spy agency

US, South Korea to hold trade talks next week
US South Korea to hold trade talks next week

South Korea clamps down on cryptocurrencies
South Korea clamps down on cryptocurrencies

S. Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang
S Korea to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang

South Korea's Moon to visit China next week
South Korea's Moon to visit China next week

Host South Korea ‘respects’ Russia's Olympics ban
Host South Korea respects Russia's Olympics ban






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 