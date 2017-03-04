Violence left over 430 people dead in 2017 in Libya

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 433 people, including 79 children and 10 women, were killed during violence in Libya in 2017, according to a human rights group Monday.

In its annual report, Tripoli-based National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said 79 children and 10 women were among those killed by clashes, acts of violence and illegal executions.

Also, 201 people were executed throughout the country; 157 of the victims were civilians who were killed in the cities of Benghazi, Derna and Sirte in bombings, while 75 were killed due to indiscriminate fighting and violence in areas and neighborhoods of Tripoli, Sabha, Benghazi, Zawiya, Sabratha and three other cities.

The NHRC also reported that 143 people were arbitrarily arrested and 186 others were abducted.

Moreover, 34 cases of abuse, arbitrary or unlawful detention, torture, and threats against journalists, activists and human rights defenders were also documented.

About living conditions, it said: “Citizens are still suffering from a humanitarian crisis and living very poorly; the rate of human suffering amounts to one-third of the population.

“The population is deprived of secure food and health; 3.5 million people need help to improve their living, humanitarian and health conditions, including 391,416 internally-displaced persons,” the NHRC added.

Libya has remained dogged by violence and chaos since 2011, when a bloody uprising led to the ouster and death of longtime President Muammar Gaddafi after more than four decades in power.

The ensuing power vacuum led to the emergence of several competing seats of government and a host of heavily-armed militia groups.