Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
Update: 16:52, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Over 10,000 civilians killed in Syria in 2017
Over 10,000 civilians killed in Syria in 2017

London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights says nearly 4,000 women and children among those killed by Syrian regime

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 10,204 civilians were killed mainly by the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria in 2017, according to a report of the London-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) released on Monday.

The report said 2,298 children and 1,536 women were among those killed.

A total of 4,148 civilians, including 754 children and 591 women were killed by torture and attacks carried out by the Assad regime last year, it said.

Also, 316 civilians, including 58 children and 54 women were killed by the PKK/PYD terror group in Syria while another 1,421 civilians, including 281 children and 148 women were killed by Daesh terrorists.

Attacks carried out by Russian forces killed 1,436 civilians, including 439 children and 284 women while 1,759 civilians were killed in attacks of the U.S.-led coalition.

In the clashes between military dissidents and anti-regime groups, 211 civilians including 47 children and 30 women were killed.

Separately, 913 civilians were killed by unknown sides.

According to the report, 2,019 civilians in the suburbs of Damascus, 1,512 civilians in Raqqa, 1,352 in Aleppo, as well as 1,324 others Deir ez-Zour and 1,256 civilians in Idlib were killed.

Also, 882 civilians in Daraa, 852 in Hama and 781 in Homs as well as 198 in Hasakah and 28 other civilians in Quneitra province were killed.

The report said 211 civilians in 2017 were killed after regime's tortures.

It also urged Russia as the guarantor state for Assad to demand the regime to abide by the terms of agreement on de-escalation zones. 

 


Related syria
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.

News

Over 1,600 illegal migrants held across Turkey
Over 1 600 illegal migrants held across Turkey

Assad regime intensifies attacks on Eastern Ghouta
Assad regime intensifies attacks on Eastern Ghouta

Emergency evacuations begin from Syria’s Eastern Ghouta
Emergency evacuations begin from Syria s Eastern Ghouta

Syrian opposition downs Assad regime warplane over Hama
Syrian opposition downs Assad regime warplane over Hama

Assad regime drops over 68,000 barrel bombs: Report
Assad regime drops over 68 000 barrel bombs Report

Turkish aid agency reaches Syrian baby Karim
Turkish aid agency reaches Syrian baby Karim






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 