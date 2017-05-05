Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:28, 02 January 2018 Tuesday
Latin America
Update: 14:11, 02 January 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least nine people were killed and 14 others wounded Monday in a prison riot in the central Brazilian state of Goias that ended in a blaze -- and the escape of more than 100 inmates, local media reported.

Firefighters were able to put the blaze out while military police told G1 they had so far recaptured 29 of the 106 inmates who escaped, and quelled the riot.

In the northern state of Amazonas, 10 inmates also escaped from a prison on Monday.

Brazil has the third largest prison population in the world with 726,712 inmates as of June 2016, according to the latest available official data.

The figure is almost twice the stated prison capacity for 2016 of 368,049, and turf wars between rival drug gangs are common.



Related brazil prison riot
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq s Nineveh province
Three lawyers gunned down in Iraq’s Nineveh province

Local law enforcement points finger at embattled ISIL terrorist group
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza Security source
Israel strikes Hamas site in Gaza: Security source

Airstrike comes in retaliation for rocket allegedly fired into Israel from Gaza late Monday
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that
Winds seen as factor in Costa Rica plane crash that killed 12

The plane burst into flames on impact, according to rescue officials and locals.
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot
At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot

Authorities said that a group of prisoners invaded a wing of the facility populated by members of a rival gang shortly after midday, sparking the riot that led to the deadly fire, according to the G1 news portal.
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention
Israeli court extends Palestinian teen's detention

Ofer Court extends detention of Ahed al-Tamimi for third time
Gunman policeman killed in Colorado shooting
Gunman, policeman killed in Colorado shooting

4 others injured in incident described as 'domestic violence'; FBI says it is monitoring situation
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets
Trump looks to US midterm elections in year-end tweets

He highlighted his tax cut and a surging stock market in a series of New Year's Eve tweets that seemed to set the table for next year's fight for control of the US Congress.
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestinian president says Israel does not make decisions without US support
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid
Trump threatens to cut Pakistan aid

Last week, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration was seriously weighing whether to withhold $255 million in already delayed aid to Islamabad over its failure to better crack down on terror groups in Pakistan.
Israel arrested more than 6 000 Palestinians in 2017
Israel arrested more than 6,000 Palestinians in 2017

Palestine Liberation Organization-linked organizations issue joint statement on New Year's Eve
Israel seized 2 500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017
Israel seized 2,500 acres of Palestinian land in 2017

Jewish settlements in West Bank and East Jerusalem increase by three times in 2017: Israeli, Palestinian institutions
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements

Ruling party calls for making Israeli sovereignty and laws dominant in Jewish settlements of Palestine's West Bank
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Mahmoud Abbas congratulates 16-year-old Palestinian for his stance during detention
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip
Palestinian youth dies of wounds in Gaza strip

Jamal Muhiessen, 20, was shot in chest by Israeli sniper during clashes on Friday
Cyprus talks will never be the same Akinci says
Cyprus talks will never be the same, Akinci says

Turkish Cypriot leader says negotiations cannot be held with an 'uncertain' environment and calendar.
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election
Cyprus president among nine candidates for January election

Anastasiades, 71, is the frontrunner to win the vote scheduled for January 28, with opinion polls making him favourite to secure a second term, which by law will be his last.

News

Up to 200 inmates riot at British prison
Up to 200 inmates riot at British prison

Australian prison on lockdown after smoking ban riot
Australian prison on lockdown after smoking ban riot

Brazil prison riot leaves 8 dead, 70 hostages freed
Brazil prison riot leaves 8 dead 70 hostages freed

Prison fight in Greece leaves 2 dead
Prison fight in Greece leaves 2 dead

At least four dead in escape bid at Dominican Republic jail

Brazil inmates release hostages after conditions met
Brazil inmates release hostages after conditions met

Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate
Brazilian far-right party deny Ronaldinho will be candidate

Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban
Brazilian football chief Del Nero given 90-day FIFA ban

Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer 
Turkey helping young Brazilians with cancer

Brazil's south holds Catalan-inspired independence poll
Brazil's south holds Catalan-inspired independence poll

Brazil investigates alleged tribal massacre in Amazon
Brazil investigates alleged tribal massacre in Amazon

Brazil 0.2 percent GDP growth confirms end to recession
Brazil 0 2 percent GDP growth confirms end to recession






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 