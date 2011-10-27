Turkey records second-highest export volume

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey recorded the second-highest export volume in the republic’s history with $157.1 billion in 2017, according to provisional data of the Ministry of Customs and Trade on Tuesday.

Turkey's exports reached $157.1 billion in January-December 2017, marking an increase of 10.22 percent, the ministry's data bulletin showed.

Turkey's highest export figure was recorded in 2014 with $157.6 billion, according to official data.

The export figure came after Turkey's highest growth performance in three quarters of 2017.

The country’s economy expanded beyond forecasts in the first quarter (5.3 percent) and second quarter (5.4 percent) of this year, according to TurkStat. Turkey became the fastest-growing economy among G20 countries with its unexpectedly high 11.1 percent growth in the third quarter of 2017.

The report said the import of the country rose by 17.92 percent to $234.2 billion in the period.

Turkey's foreign trade volume accounted for $391.3 billion, rising 14.70 percent in January-December 2017.

Foreign trade deficit of the country annually increased by 37.5 percent in the same period, accounted $77.06 billion.